SL vs AFG: Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to score ODI double century

Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to record a double ton in ODIs. His 210 not out saw Sri Lanka posting a mammoth 381 for three in 50 overs.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 18:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka (L) celebrates after scoring a double century (200 runs) during the first ODI against Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka (L) celebrates after scoring a double century (200 runs) during the first ODI against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (L) celebrates after scoring a double century (200 runs) during the first ODI against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka scored a double century in the first ODI against Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday.

The 25-year-old became the first Sri Lankan to record a double ton in ODIs. His 210 not out saw Sri Lanka posting a mammoth 381 for three in 50 overs.

Nissanka broke Sanath Jayasuriya’s 24-year-old record of slamming the highest ODI individual score, betting the veteran’s 189 he scored in 2000 against India in the Champions Trophy final.

Nissanka’s swashbuckling 139-ball innings had 20 fours and eight maximum as he carried the bat.

Nissanka, alongside Avishka Fernando, added 182 runs for the opening wicket before the latter fell for run-a-ball 88 to Fareed Ahmed in the 27th over.

The right-hander reached the iconic figure on the 136th delivery, becoming the second fastest double centurion after Ishan Kishan, who accomplished the feat in 126 deliveries against Bangladesh in 2022. 

Fastest 200 in ODIs
Ishan Kishan - 126 balls vs Bangladesh in 2022
Pathum Nissanka - 136 balls vs Afghanistan in 2024
Virender Sehwag - 140 balls vs West Indies in 2011
Shubman Gill - 145 balls vs New Zealand in 2023
Sachin Tendulkar - 147 balls vs South Africa in 2010
Rohit Sharma - 151 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2014
Rohit Sharma - 151 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2017
List of ODI Double-centuries
Rohit Sharma 264 vs Sri Lanka - Kolkata - 2014
Martin Guptill 237* vs West Indies - Wellington - 2015
Virender Sehwag 219 vs West Indies - Indore - 2011
Chris Gayle 215 vs Zimbabwe - Canberra - 2015
Fakhar Zaman 210* vs Zimbabwe - Bulawayo - 2018
Pathum Nissanka 210* vs Afghanistan - Pallekele - 2024
Ishan Kishan 210 vs Bangladesh - Chattogram - 2022
Rohit Sharma 209 vs Australia - Bengaluru - 2013
Rohit Sharma 208* vs Sri Lanka - Mohali - 2017
Shubman Gill 208 vs New Zealand - Hyderabad - 2023
Glenn Maxwell 201* vs Afghanistan - Mumbai - 2023
Sachin Tendulkar 200* vs South Africa - Gwalior - 2010

Related Topics

Pathum Nissanka /

Sri Lanka /

Afghanistan

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

