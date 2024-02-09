SL vs AFG: Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to score ODI double century

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka scored a double century in the first ODI against Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday.
The 25-year-old became the first Sri Lankan to record a double ton in ODIs. His 210 not out saw Sri Lanka posting a mammoth 381 for three in 50 overs.
Nissanka broke Sanath Jayasuriya’s 24-year-old record of slamming the highest ODI individual score, betting the veteran’s 189 he scored in 2000 against India in the Champions Trophy final.
Nissanka’s swashbuckling 139-ball innings had 20 fours and eight maximum as he carried the bat.
Nissanka, alongside Avishka Fernando, added 182 runs for the opening wicket before the latter fell for run-a-ball 88 to Fareed Ahmed in the 27th over.
The right-hander reached the iconic figure on the 136th delivery, becoming the second fastest double centurion after Ishan Kishan, who accomplished the feat in 126 deliveries against Bangladesh in 2022.
Fastest 200 in ODIs
List of ODI Double-centuries
