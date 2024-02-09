SL vs AFG: Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to score ODI double century

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka scored a double century in the first ODI against Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday.

The 25-year-old became the first Sri Lankan to record a double ton in ODIs. His 210 not out saw Sri Lanka posting a mammoth 381 for three in 50 overs.

Nissanka broke Sanath Jayasuriya’s 24-year-old record of slamming the highest ODI individual score, betting the veteran’s 189 he scored in 2000 against India in the Champions Trophy final.

Nissanka’s swashbuckling 139-ball innings had 20 fours and eight maximum as he carried the bat.

🇱🇰 History made! 🇱🇰



Pathum Nissanka rewrites the record books with a phenomenal 210*, the highest ODI score ever by a Sri Lankan batsman! This innings surpasses the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya's 24-year-old record of 189, set in 2000.#SLvAFGpic.twitter.com/dJMghNxXTY — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 9, 2024

Nissanka, alongside Avishka Fernando, added 182 runs for the opening wicket before the latter fell for run-a-ball 88 to Fareed Ahmed in the 27th over.

The right-hander reached the iconic figure on the 136th delivery, becoming the second fastest double centurion after Ishan Kishan, who accomplished the feat in 126 deliveries against Bangladesh in 2022.

Fastest 200 in ODIs Ishan Kishan - 126 balls vs Bangladesh in 2022 Pathum Nissanka - 136 balls vs Afghanistan in 2024 Virender Sehwag - 140 balls vs West Indies in 2011 Shubman Gill - 145 balls vs New Zealand in 2023 Sachin Tendulkar - 147 balls vs South Africa in 2010 Rohit Sharma - 151 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2014 Rohit Sharma - 151 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2017