IND vs ENG, 3rd Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the third Test between India and England

IND vs ENG: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 18:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R Ashwin during the net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot.
India’s R Ashwin during the net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s R Ashwin during the net practice ahead of the 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at SCA Stadium in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

After a 10-day break, India and England will continue with its five-game tussle, with the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot hosting the third Test between the two sides.

England began the series by humbling India at Hyderabad, before the host struck back in Vizag to level the series.

India will continue to be without star batter Virat Kohli, who has withdrawn from the series due to personal reasons. Middle-order batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too are unsure entities due to injuries.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the third test:

When and where is the third Test between India and England being played?

The third Test between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot from Thursday, February 15.

What time does the third Test between India and England begin?

The third Test between India and England in Rajkot will begin at 9:30 AM IST

Where can we watch the third Test between India and England?

The third Test between India and England in Rajkot will be telecast on the  Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the  Jio Cinema app and website.

India

England

