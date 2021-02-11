India vs England: Ben Foakes set to replace Buttler in second Test

Two years since he last played a Test, Ben Foakes will don the gloves against India on Saturday replacing Jos Buttler who has been rested for the rest of the series.

The 27-year-old was the Man of the Series in his first outing in Sri Lanka but was dropped after just five Tests in favour of Buttler. With England 1-0 up, Foakes cites it is the perfect time for him to get back into the team.

“You want to come in when the team is doing well and carry that momentum. It has been impressive to see how well the guys have played. It is a good thing to come into a side like that,” said Foakes on Thursday.

With England opting to rotate players, even James Anderson might sit out the next game. When asked if there is more pressure on the players replacing in a winning side, Foakes said, “It is one of those things where you come in and want to replicate that and help in any way possible. It gives extra motivation for lads to be one-nil up and try to press for 2-0.”

Speaking about his time in the sidelines, Fokes said, “Of course, it has been frustrating not to play. But Jos has done an amazing job. I have just been trying to prepare as and when there is an opportunity.”

“It is an incredible series to be part of, with the fans coming back a bonus. Being in the bio-bubble, you don't get to see a lot of people outside the bio-bubble. Just to have that atmosphere back is going to be an awesome feeling,” he added.