ICC Rankings: Rohit reaches career-best eighth rank; Ashwin No. 3 among bowlers

India opener Rohit Sharma has progressed six places to a career-best eighth position in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after a fine performance in the low-scoring third Test against England in Ahmedabad.

India hammered England by 10 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series.

Rohit top-scored in the first innings with 66 and remained unbeaten on 25 in the second essay to move ahead of middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. His rating points aggregate is 742, 20 more than his best of 722 in October 2019 when he was ranked 10th.

Ashwin, Axar make gains

Player of the match Axar and Ashwin have also made solid gains after helping carve out a crucial win that helped India remain in contention for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Left-arm spinner Axar's 11-wicket match haul has helped him gain 30 slots to reach the 38th position, while off-spinner Ashwin's seven wickets lifted him four places to third position.

Leach has entered the top 30 for the first time, moving up three places to 28th after taking four wickets. Captain Root's maiden five-wicket haul has lifted him 16 places to 72nd among bowlers while he is now joint-13th among all-rounders.

Kane Williamson is currently the No. 1 Test batsman while Pat Cummins is the number one bowler. Virat Kohli is fifth in batting rankings, while Pujara has slipped to the 10th spot.