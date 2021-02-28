South Africa announces 17-women squad for India series

The South African women's team has announced a 17-member squad to face India in the five-match ODI and three-match T20I series, starting in Lucknow from March 7.

There are no changes to the squad that competed against Pakistan at home in three ODIs and three T20Is in Durban. It won the ODI series 3-0 and the T20I series 2-1.

The Proteas women's team will continue to miss the services of All-rounders Chloe Tryon and Dane van Niekerk because of injuries as well as Masabata Klaas, who is also out injured.

Head coach Hilton Moreeng said that the team was excited about the confirmation of the India tour and looked forward to the challenge that lay ahead.

"It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions.

"India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead," he said after the squad was announced.

The Protean team arrived in Lucknow on Saturday and will quarantine for six days, followed by a two-day training session before their first ODI on Sunday.