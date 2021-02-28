Cricket Cricket South Africa announces 17-women squad for India series The team will face the Women In Blue in five ODIs and three T20Is, starting on March 7. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2021 10:10 IST Sune Luus will lead the side for their limited-overs series against India- Vijay Soneji Team Sportstar 28 February, 2021 10:10 IST The South African women's team has announced a 17-member squad to face India in the five-match ODI and three-match T20I series, starting in Lucknow from March 7.There are no changes to the squad that competed against Pakistan at home in three ODIs and three T20Is in Durban. It won the ODI series 3-0 and the T20I series 2-1.The Proteas women's team will continue to miss the services of All-rounders Chloe Tryon and Dane van Niekerk because of injuries as well as Masabata Klaas, who is also out injured.ALSO READ | India announces women's squad for home series against South AfricaHead coach Hilton Moreeng said that the team was excited about the confirmation of the India tour and looked forward to the challenge that lay ahead."It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions."India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead," he said after the squad was announced. It’s been a while... pic.twitter.com/6LlE0OMzz3— Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) February 27, 2021 The Protean team arrived in Lucknow on Saturday and will quarantine for six days, followed by a two-day training session before their first ODI on Sunday.Squad: Sune Luus (Captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.