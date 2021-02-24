India vs England, 3rd Test, Day and Night Test Day 1 Live Score: IND vs ENG at Narendra Modi Stadium, toss at 2:00 pm, playing XI soon

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 1 of the second Test between India and England from the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad

- The world's biggest cricket stadium has been named after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi Stadium.

With Jasprit Bumrah set to wear India whites at his homeground for the first time and Ishant Sharma on the verge of joining the elite 100-Test club, there will be plenty of highs for the host side. Read the full preview - India vs England day-night Test: Let there be light, and a pink ball!

India's second pink-ball Test at home will be played at the newly renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. It has a seating capacity of 1.1 Lakh. The venue has fur dressing rooms, six indoor pitches, two outdoor practice grounds and a main ground lit with LED lights.

Follow Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 LIVE cricket score, day 5 updates: TN needs 226 to win vs MP, Karnataka sets target of 330 for Odisha

World Test Championship scenarios:

If India loses this Test or the next, it will be out of the race for the final.

England now needs to win both the remaining Tests to make the final.

LAST 5 TESTS

India: WLWDW

England: LWWWD

THE MILESTONE MAN

Off to Motera. Congrats @ImIshant bhai for your 100th Test match. Phenomenal achievement and a well deserved one. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Y6IjLEjJcz — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 24, 2021

The Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Match starts 2.30pm (IST).

Virat Kohli not too bothered about WTC qualification scenarios

Jack Leach: Pink ball a different challenge, I will be ready

Ravichandran Ashwin, the champ of Chepauk

England in India: Never a team to be taken lightly