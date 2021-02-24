IND V ENG India vs England, 3rd Test, Day and Night Test Day 1 Live Score: IND vs ENG at Narendra Modi Stadium, toss at 2:00 pm, playing XI soon India vs England 2021, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Streaming: Get the live cricket score, ball by ball commentary updates between IND and ENG Day Night Test from Ahmedabad. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 February, 2021 13:28 IST An aerial night view of the world largest cricket ground - Sardar Patel Motera Stadium with a capacity of 1,10,000 spectators. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 February, 2021 13:28 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 1 of the second Test between India and England from the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad- The world's biggest cricket stadium has been named after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi Stadium.With Jasprit Bumrah set to wear India whites at his homeground for the first time and Ishant Sharma on the verge of joining the elite 100-Test club, there will be plenty of highs for the host side. Read the full preview - India vs England day-night Test: Let there be light, and a pink ball! India's second pink-ball Test at home will be played at the newly renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. It has a seating capacity of 1.1 Lakh. The venue has fur dressing rooms, six indoor pitches, two outdoor practice grounds and a main ground lit with LED lights.Follow Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 LIVE cricket score, day 5 updates: TN needs 226 to win vs MP, Karnataka sets target of 330 for Odisha World Test Championship scenarios:If India loses this Test or the next, it will be out of the race for the final.England now needs to win both the remaining Tests to make the final.LAST 5 TESTSIndia: WLWDWEngland: LWWWDTHE MILESTONE MAN Off to Motera. Congrats @ImIshant bhai for your 100th Test match. Phenomenal achievement and a well deserved one. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Y6IjLEjJcz— Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 24, 2021 The SquadsIndia: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.Match starts 2.30pm (IST). Virat Kohli not too bothered about WTC qualification scenarios Jack Leach: Pink ball a different challenge, I will be ready Ravichandran Ashwin, the champ of Chepauk England in India: Never a team to be taken lightly It's time for the Sportstar #AcesAwards2021! This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking here.Voting lines open till February 28.