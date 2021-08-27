India vs England, 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 3: Kohli's IND aims to avoid defeat at Headingley

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage from Day 3 of the third Test between India and England as action unfurls at Headingley Stadium, Leeds.



2:10PM IST: Numbers game

Joe Root smashes his 23rd Test hundred and the third of the series vs India in three Tests.

Root now has the joint-most Test hundreds among England batsmen in a calendar year - 6

Root's hundred was his eighth in Tests against India. He joined Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards, Garry Sobers and Steve Smith with most tons against it.

Root's hundred made him the England batter with most international hundreds. He went past Alastair Cook with his 39th int'l ton.

Day 2 review



Misery, misery..piling on and on. Kohli's men were pummeled to the back seat with a truly authoritative reply from the host. For the first time in the series, England looked like a dominant side that mastered its own backyard. If day 1 was poor an aberration by any stretch, England's top-order resurgence meant India was forced to think otherwise.

There's something about this camera angle at Headingley



In a day where the batters made merry, all of the top four - Hameed, Burns, Malan and especially their skipper Joe Root - strode past fifties. India's seamers were left in the wilderness for an eternity as England shifted gears through the second session to milk runs at a rapid rate. Root, in his imperious touch, anchored the tempo perfectly as he posted a record sixth Ton of the year at a whopping strike-rate of above 80.

READ: ENG vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: Root hits another serene ton as England tightens noose

The aggressive self of captain Kohli was nowhere in the frame and so did his odd tactics make India's quest for wickets seem even more tough. A struggling Ishant was forced in by Kohli in lengthy spells even as the batsmen made light work of him, aggravating his issues with the ball.

Day three could well land the knockout punch for India that helps England draw level with two Tests in the pipeline.

Teams

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson



