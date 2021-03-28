India beats England in last-over thriller, seals series 2-1

Sam Curran launched one of the finest assaults by a lower-order batsman on Indian soil. However, the southpaw couldn’t take England home as the visiting side fell agonisingly short of what could have been one of the most memorable comeback wins to hand India the third and final ODI, and the trophy, on Sunday.

With India adopting an aggressive approach from the start and being bowled out for 329 in the penultimate over on yet another belter of a surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, England staged a remarkable late charge, thanks to Curran’s exploits. But T. Natarajan defended 12 runs in the last over to help India clinch a seven-run win to seal the series.

The ODI series win meant India registered a clean sweep in each of the three formats against England over a gruelling two months. But when Curran joined Moeen Ali in the 26th over, India looked set to seal the series in style. Shardul Thakur had broken the back of England’s middle-order. At 168 for six, the target of 330 looked well out of sight.

Heroics in vain

When Moeen’s uppish drive was held by Hardik at mid-off to give Bhuvneshwar his third scalp in the 31st over, the game looked like it was all but sealed. With brother Tom making way for Mark Wood, Sam had to rely on Adil Rashid. Had Hardik, who had earlier dropped a skier to hand Ben Stokes a reprieve earlier in the evening, not dropped Sam running to his right from long-on off M. Prasidh Krishna, the game would have been over earlier. But the left-handed Sam made the most of the opportunity, showing his ability as a batsman.

Just when Sam and Rashid’s 57-run stand was giving India a headache, Thakur was reintroduced into the attack and captain Kohli caught a stunner at short-cover to see Rashid’s back. Then on, till the last over, Sam farmed the strike and Wood batted sensibly to mount pressure on India.

Sam collected 18 off Thakur in the 47th to bring England within touching distance. In the penultimate over, India dropped two more chances, thus raising England’s hopes of a sensational win. However, with 12 required off the last over, Sam slipped while turning back for the second and Hardik’s rocket throw from long-on saw Wood falling short of his crease. Natarajan then didn’t bowl a wayward delivery to help India cross the line.

Late fireworks

Earlier in the afternoon, India took a cue from England’s crash-bang-wallop approach and executed it to near-perfection. Despite England bowlers triggering two mini-collapses, India piled on a sizeable total for a series-decider. Thanks to quickfire partnerships between openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan; and power-hitters Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, India put up a stiff challenge after being inserted for the third time in succession.

When Virat Kohli attempted an outlandish swat off Moeen’s off-spin in the 18th over, the world champion could have been hoping to end the tour on a high. Kohli's dismissal was the third Indian wicket to fall in 19 balls. Despite pressing the accelerator from the beginning, Rohit (bowled through the gate) and Dhawan (return catch) had been undone by Rashid’s googlies in successive overs after putting on 101 in less than 15 overs.

But Pant and Hardik’s flawless strokeplay resulted in a 99-run stand off just 70 balls. Thakur’s cameo ensured India crossed the 320-run mark despite losing the last four wickets in eight balls.