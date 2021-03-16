IND vs ENG: Eoin Morgan becomes first England player to make 100 T20 appearances

England skipper Eoin Morgan is set to play in his 100th match in T20 internationals in the match against India on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 34-year-old becomes the first player to reach the milestone for an English player and the sixth overall.

Morgan made his debut against the Netherlands in 2009 and has the most runs -- 2306 runs -- in the format for England.

He has a highest score of 91 and 14 fifties to his name in T20.