IND v ENG IND V ENG IND vs ENG: Eoin Morgan becomes first England player to make 100 T20 appearances Eoin Morgan becomes the first player to reach the milestone for an English player and the sixth overall. Team Sportstar 16 March, 2021 18:43 IST England's captain Eoin Morgan during the T20I series against India. - AP Team Sportstar 16 March, 2021 18:43 IST England skipper Eoin Morgan is set to play in his 100th match in T20 internationals in the match against India on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.IND vs ENG, 3rd T2OI: LIVE BLOGThe 34-year-old becomes the first player to reach the milestone for an English player and the sixth overall. Morgan made his debut against the Netherlands in 2009 and has the most runs -- 2306 runs -- in the format for England. He has a highest score of 91 and 14 fifties to his name in T20. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.