England seals innings victory over India after Ollie Robinson's five-for

India went from 215 for 2 to 278 all out to lose by an innings and 76 runs on Saturday as England drew level in the five-match Test series.

Ollie Robinson the pick of the bowlers for England with his 5-65. Craig Overton finishes with 3-47 and one apiece for James Anderson and Moeen Ali.

England, having already bowled 80 overs in the innings, took the new ball right from the start of Saturday's play.

India was still on its overnight 215-2 when Pujara -- without a Test hundred since a superb 193 against Australia at Sydney in January 2019 -- inexplicably played no shot to Robinson as he pushed forward outside off stump.

He was initially ruled not out, but Robinson had little trouble in convincing captain Joe Root to call for a review that duly led to the end of Pujara's 189-ball innings.

England great Anderson had ripped through India's top order with 3-6 in the visiting side's woeful first innings 78 all out.

Anderson thought he had Kohli caught behind for 46. But vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane urged his skipper, who was walking off the field, to review the decision, with replays revealing Kohli's bat had hit his pad, not the ball.

Kohli completed his first fifty of the series when he clipped Robinson through midwicket for four on a sunny day seemingly ideal for batting.

But there was no doubt soon afterwards when he edged a good length ball from Robinson that angled in and straightened to England captain Joe Root at first slip.

Rahane (10) fell similarly, edging Anderson to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. And when Rishabh Pant (one), reaching for a wide delivery, nicked Robinson to Craig Overton at third slip, India had lost six wickets for 24 runs inside 12 overs to be 239-6. The end was swift thereafter.

Anderson told Sky Sports: "I thought we bowled really well as a partnership. Thankfully we got our rewards and took 20 wickets.

"We're missing quite a few bowlers which shows what depth we do have. We're missing the likes of Broad, Archer and Woakes - guys who have done fantastic job for us over the last few years - so to have guys come in and keep performing shows the depth we have."