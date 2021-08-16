India vs England live score 2nd Test: Pant, Ishant resume as IND eyes 200-plus lead on day 5

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 5 of the 2nd Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground.

We are all set for action to resume on day 5! India has Pant and four tailenders. The visiting side leads by 154. How many more can they add? England will take the new ball today in all likelihood. Will be interesting to see Pant's tactics against Anderson.

Stats courtesy MOHANDAS MENON: India's lead now is 154 runs with four wickets remaining. Only on 3 occasions, India has successfully defended targets of 170 or less in Tests - both v Australia 107 at Mumbai 2004 and 143 at Melbourne 1981. And once 170 v SAf at Ahmedabad 1996

Weather prediction: Another dry day is predicted at Lord's. All set up for a thrilling day five.

How Day 4 unfolded:

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stitch a 100-run partnership to rescue India after a top-order wobble. At 181 for 6 at stumps on Day Four, India is 154 runs ahead. (REPORT)

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson



