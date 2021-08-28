ENG vs IND: James Anderson becomes first bowler to take 400 Test wickets in England

Marathon man James Anderson reached yet another milestone in his career on Saturday, during the fourth day of the third Test against India at Headingley.

He claimed his 400th wicket at home by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane during the morning session. He is now the first bowler to possess 400 wickets in England, and the second bowler - after Muttiah Muralitharan - to have claimed as many wickets in his home country.

Anderson is one of only two England bowlers - the other being Stuart Broad - to have taken more than 300 wickets at home in Test matches. Fred Trueman is third in the list of highest wicket-takers in England, with 229 wickets.

Among the leading wicket-takers at home, Anil Kumble is third, with 350, followed by Broad (341 wickets), and Shane Warne (319 wickets).

The 39-year-old has been in top form in the series, having already taken 13 wickets at 16.25 and a strike-rate of 47.7. This year, he has taken 30 wickets at 19.79, including two five-wicket hauls.