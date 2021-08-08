Bumrah: Haven't made many changes in bowling since WTC final

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said he worked on polishing his mindset rather than tweaking his skill-set after a lacklustre performance in the World Test Championship final in June.

The 27-year-old had a rough outing in the final that India lost as he went wicket-less in both innings besides bagging two ducks.

Bumrah, who picked four wickets in the first innings against England alongside a quick cameo of 28 (his highest Test score) with the bat - followed it up with stellar figures of five for 64 on the fourth day in Nottingham.

Speaking at a media conference post play, Bumrah said: "Not a lot of adjustments (in bowling since WTC final) to be honest. Just the mindset adjustments and probably not looking at the result a little too much. I am trying to be in the moment and back my skills. I am just trying to improve my game and make new additions but carrying the things I still have."

Bumrah's sixth Test fifer helped India bundle England out for 303 on Saturday - leaving it a 209-run target to win the Test. India ended the day at 52 for one with the loss of KL Rahul (26) as Rohit Sharma (12 n.o.) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 n.o.) remained at the crease.

Bumrah said India will go into the final day on a positive note while keeping a session-by-session approach as it needs 157 runs to gain a headstart in the series. "We don't want to look too far ahead. We are off to a good start and would look to play session by session with a good mindset tomorrow and pick things from there," Bumrah said.