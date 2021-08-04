IND v ENG: Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook to become England's highest international run-scorer

Joe Root has become the highest run-getter across formats for England, on the first day of the first Test against India in Nottingham. He needed 22 runs to surpass Alastair Cook’s tally of 15,737 runs; he got to the mark with a cracking cover drive boundary off Mohammed Siraj in the 33rd over of England’s first innings.



Root has scored 36 centuries and 89 half-centuries, in Tests, One-Day Internationals and Twenty20s combined, at an average of 48.65. He has a better average, overall, than Cook (42.88).

The others to follow in the list of highest run-getters across formats for England are: Kevin Pietersen (13,779 runs), Ian Bell (13,331 runs), Graham Gooch (13,190 runs) and Alec Stewart (13,140 runs). David Gower, Andrew Strauss, Marcus Trescothick and Eoin Morgan complete the top 10.

Root is 29th in the list of highest run-getters across formats among batsmen of all countries. Sachin Tendulkar leads the group, with a tally of 34,357 runs, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Mahela Jayawardene (25,957), and Jacques Kallis (25,534).

In Test matches, Root sits third in the list of highest run-getters from England, behind Cook (12,472) and Gooch (8,900).