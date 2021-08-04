IND vs ENG IND V ENG IND v ENG: Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook to become England's highest international run-scorer ENG vs IND: Joe Root went past Cook's tally to reach the milestone during England's first innings on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Nottingham. Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 18:48 IST Joe Root went past Alastair Cook's international run tally on Wednesday and became the leading run-score for England across formats. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 18:48 IST Joe Root has become the highest run-getter across formats for England, on the first day of the first Test against India in Nottingham. He needed 22 runs to surpass Alastair Cook’s tally of 15,737 runs; he got to the mark with a cracking cover drive boundary off Mohammed Siraj in the 33rd over of England’s first innings.FOLLOW LIVE - ENG v IND, 1st TEST, DAY 1Root has scored 36 centuries and 89 half-centuries, in Tests, One-Day Internationals and Twenty20s combined, at an average of 48.65. He has a better average, overall, than Cook (42.88).ALSO READ - ENG v IND: India 'slight favourites' - Mark RamprakashThe others to follow in the list of highest run-getters across formats for England are: Kevin Pietersen (13,779 runs), Ian Bell (13,331 runs), Graham Gooch (13,190 runs) and Alec Stewart (13,140 runs). David Gower, Andrew Strauss, Marcus Trescothick and Eoin Morgan complete the top 10.Root is 29th in the list of highest run-getters across formats among batsmen of all countries. Sachin Tendulkar leads the group, with a tally of 34,357 runs, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Mahela Jayawardene (25,957), and Jacques Kallis (25,534).In Test matches, Root sits third in the list of highest run-getters from England, behind Cook (12,472) and Gooch (8,900). Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :