IND v ENG IND V ENG Kohli has most Test wins by Indian captain at home, goes past Dhoni Virat Kohli (22) surpassed MS Dhoni's (21) record for most wins by an Indian captain at home after his team's 10-wicket win against England. Team Sportstar 25 February, 2021 21:23 IST India beat England by 10 wickets to stay in the race for a WTC final berth. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 25 February, 2021 21:23 IST Virat Kohli (22) surpassed MS Dhoni's (21) record for most wins by an Indian captain at home after his team's 10-wicket win against England on Thursday. Overall, India has won 35 Tests under Kohli, which is eight more of the next-best, 27 under Dhoni. Kohli: Ravichandran Ashwin is a modern-day legend India chased down a target of 49 in only 7.4 overs to go up 2-1 in the four-match series. Ashwin, Axar sink England as India goes 2-1 up Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit as captains. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.