Kohli has most Test wins by Indian captain at home, goes past Dhoni

Virat Kohli (22) surpassed MS Dhoni's (21) record for most wins by an Indian captain at home after his team's 10-wicket win against England on Thursday. Overall, India has won 35 Tests under Kohli, which is eight more of the next-best, 27 under Dhoni.

Kohli: Ravichandran Ashwin is a modern-day legend

India chased down a target of 49 in only 7.4 overs to go up 2-1 in the four-match series.

Ashwin, Axar sink England as India goes 2-1 up

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit as captains.