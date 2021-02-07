IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant falls nine short of 3rd Test century

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on Sunday, was in no mood to let England sit back and relax as he scored an 88-ball 91 during the first of four Tests at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pant, who reached his fifty off only 40 deliveries, became only the second Indian after skipper Virat Kohli to have three 50-plus scores in first three innings at home.

FOLLOW | IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Streaming: Pant out for 91 as Dom Bess picks fourth wicket

The left-handed batter also took a special liking to left-arm spinner Jack Leach, hitting him for five sixes all across the park in Chepauk. The monstrous maximums saw the 23-year-old become the first India batsman to hit four-plus sixes against England in an innings. Two of those - one over mid-wicket and the other over long on - teased the boundary riders before landing safely on the green.

Pant, looking to go big just as he entered the 90s, ultimately miscued one from spinner Dom Bess towards deep cover, where Jack Leach pounced at the opportunity to pouch the ball comfortably and exact his revenge.



India, at 225/6 after the fall of Pant's wicket, trails the visitor by 353 runs.