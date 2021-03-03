Gavaskar: Does workload management not apply to Joe Root?

Sunil Gavaskar questioned the rigidity of England's rotation policy citing Joe Root's workload in the subcontinent.

"How about the workload of skipper Joe Root who has reeled off two double hundreds and a near double and has also bowled in the five Test matches so far?" Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"Not to forget the pressures and tensions of captaincy on an overseas assignment. Why isn’t he being sent home to rest when clearly he has had the heaviest of workloads?"

Gavaskar comments came during an assessment of England's lineup in the Tests it lost (Chennai and Motera) so far in the four-match Test series.

READ: Ashwin on 400 Test wickets, Ollie Pope dismissals and bio-bubble fatigue

"After winning the first Test match they (England) went into the second match with both their pace bowling spearheads missing. Jofra Archer had an injury and so he was not considered. But it’s here that England should not have been rigid with their rotation policy and picked James Anderson who had bowled beautifully in the second innings of the first Test," he wrote, referring to the week's rest Anderson would have had anyway with the way the fixtures were drafted.

Gavaskar also wondered why workload considerations came into play for Moeen Ali who followed the policy to return home after the second test. "Moeen Ali bowled and even batted well in the second Test. Mind you he had played just that Test match so the workload should never have been a consideration anyway. But again the rigidity and inflexibility of the rotation policy meant that he had to go home."

The former India captain questioned the need for frequent breaks by England's cricketers.

"Isn’t it regularly drilled into us that today’s cricketers are stronger and fitter than those of the past? Then why do these stronger and fitter cricketers need the break so often?"

Check out Sunil Gavaskar's exclusive column for Sportstar- On The Write Line - here.



