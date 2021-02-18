Third India-England ODI likely to be shifted to Mumbai

The third ODI on March 28, which would mark the conclusion of England’s hectic tour of India, is likely to be shifted from Pune to Mumbai to ensure a safe passage back home for the visiting contingent.

The English national side would have spent almost two months in India by the time of the third ODI. Considering the safety of cricketers, the side is scheduled to depart from Mumbai early on March 29. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating on accepting the “soft request,” as confirmed by a BCCI insider, by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), the host for the ODI series, confirmed the development on Thursday.

“There has also been some discussion that one of the matches (last match on the 28th) may be shifted to Mumbai to facilitate the team’s departure from Mumbai to the U.K., but the final decision in this regard is awaited,” stated a statement issued by MCA.

The MCA has confirmed that every effort is being taken to provide the best facilities in terms of the wicket and spectator arrangements.

The Association also ensured compliance with all government protocols by stating that it will follow, “all final announcements that the State government will issue in this regard in connection to stadium capacity utilisation and other safety and security measures.”

Despite suffering from a financial crunch, the MCA has managed to sell in-stadia rights for a record ₹3.3 crore per match.