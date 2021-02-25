IND vs ENG: 'We need consistency in umpiring' - England to match referee Srinath

After having been on the wrong side of some close umpiring decisions, England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood have taken up the matter of umpiring with match referee Javagal Srinath.

England was unhappy with two verdicts given by third umpire C. Shamshuddin on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday. While India opener Shubman Gill survived a slip catch appeal by Ben Stokes in the second over, Rohit Sharma’s close stumping appeal by Ben Foakes was turned down late in the day.

“The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play,” an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson said in a statement.

“The captain and head coach acknowledged the challenges the umpires faced and asked respectfully that in making any decisions there was consistency in the process. The match referee said the captain was asking the right questions of the umpires.”

While Gill’s dismissal was overturned after looking at several angles, the third umpire did not take much time to declare Rohit not out. After Rohit was let off, Root was heard saying “we just want consistency” to on-field umpire Nitin Menon.

While the ball seemed to have touched the ground while Stokes attempted the catch off Gill, the second decision was a close one as Sharma’s foot seemed to be in the air, very close to the time when the bails were dislodged.

England opener Zak Crawley, who top-scored with a 84-ball 53, made the team’s frustration clear in the post-play press conference. “When we batted, Jack had one where it didn’t quite carry and it seemed like they looked at it from five or six different angles. When we were fielding it seemed like they looked at it from one angle. That’s where the frustrations lie,” he added.

“I can’t say whether they were out or not out, but I think the frustrations lie with not checking more thoroughly.”

England was bowled out for 112 in its first innings before India reached 99 for 3, still trailing by 13 runs.