Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 3000 T20I runs

Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli became the first player ever to score 3000 runs in the Twenty20 International (T20I) format during his team's second match of the series against England on Sunday.

Kohli's knock of 73 runs, which came off 49 balls, also helped India to level the five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad after losing the opening game by eight wickets.

India was set a target of 165 by England, and the men in blue ended up with 166/3 in just 17.5 overs. Apart from Kohli, debutant Ishan Kishan also slammed a half-century from the opening slot.

The Indian skipper managed to score five fours and three sixes in his innings as he pulled a short ball over fine leg to hit the winning runs, a huge maximum off a Chris Jordan delivery.

In his T20I career, Kohli has played 87 matches, accumulating 3001 runs at an average of 50.86 and strike rate of 138.35. He has also completed 26 fifties and has a highest score of an unbeaten 94.