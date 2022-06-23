India vs Leicestershire: Indian top-order falters on Day 1 of warm-up

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side started off their preparation for the Edgbaston Test with an average batting display against Leicestershire on Thursday.

India, after opting to bat in its only warm-up fixture ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England, put up 246 for eight on the board before bad weather forced stumps.

The Leicestershire side included four Indian players in Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Skipper Rohit Sharma got off to a start with a 46-ball 25 before being dismissed by a short ball. His opening partner Shubman Gill departed after a flourishing 21. Virat Kohli showed signs off getting back into form with a patient 33, which included four boundaries and a six. The rest of the top and middle order, save for wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (70 n.o), did not make much an impression.

For the Leicestershire side, led by Sam Evans, Roman Walker was the star performer with a five wicket haul. The 21-year-old right arm fast bowler ended the day with a figures of five for 25.

Indian seamer Krishna managed to dismiss compatriot Shreyas Iyer for a 11-ball duck, while Bumrah returned wicketless for the County side.

