IND vs NEP, Asia Cup live score: India wins toss, to bowl vs Nepal; Shami replaces Bumrah

We have plans to tackle superstars Kohli and Rohit, says Nepal skipper Paudel

“When the game starts and we get on the ground, both teams will want to win. After that, it will be a fanboy moment where the game closes and we get an opportunity to talk with the senior players from India and learn from them. Virat Kohli is an inspiration for all of us. His work ethic and discipline, both on and off the ground, is an inspiration,” Paudel said during a press conference on Sunday, ahead of the game against India.

However, Paudel knows he has a job at hand and needs to put his admiration aside.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been superstars for the country for the last 10 years. We have been making plans for how to tackle them. Everybody is doing their homework and hopefully we’ll deliver,” he added.