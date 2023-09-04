IND vs NEP, Asia Cup live score: India wins toss, to bowl vs Nepal; Shami replaces Bumrah

- September 04, 2023 14:27Ishan Kishan increases India’s selection headaches- Takeaways from India v Pakistan Asia Cup washout
India and Nepal will share a point each if their Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele is washed out on Monday. India will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage alongside Pakistan while Nepal will be eliminated from the tournament.
“When the game starts and we get on the ground, both teams will want to win. After that, it will be a fanboy moment where the game closes and we get an opportunity to talk with the senior players from India and learn from them. Virat Kohli is an inspiration for all of us. His work ethic and discipline, both on and off the ground, is an inspiration,” Paudel said during a press conference on Sunday, ahead of the game against India.
However, Paudel knows he has a job at hand and needs to put his admiration aside.
“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been superstars for the country for the last 10 years. We have been making plans for how to tackle them. Everybody is doing their homework and hopefully we’ll deliver,” he added.READ MORE
India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Hardik Pandya (Vice-capt.), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (Capt.), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan K.C., Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish G.C., Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.
What time will the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match start?
The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 4.
Where can I watch the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match today?
The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
On the eve of India’s Asia Cup opening tie against arch-rival Pakistan, captain Rohit Sharma had stated he would prefer to have a “happy headache” of selecting the best possible combination after having all his first-choice players available.
Despite the anticipated potboiler ending up as a damp squib at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday night, the action that was witnessed presented the Indian men’s cricket team’s management with a new selection dilemma.
Ishan Kishan made a stunning mark in an unfamiliar position, thus staking a claim over the wicketkeeper-batter’s position in the middle order, even after K.L. Rahul joins the squad in Colombo next week.READ MORE
