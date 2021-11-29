IND vs NZ 1st Test: Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh, becomes third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin took his 418th scalp to surpass Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 Test wickets and become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests.

Ranked second in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings, Ashwin achieved the milestone with the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham on the fifth day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Earlier on the fourth day of the match on Sunday, Ashwin had equalled Harbhajan's tally with the wicket of Will Young.

Legendary leg spinner Anil Kumble leads the wickets tally for India in Tests with 619 wickets, followed by all-rounder Kapil Dev at 434.

The off spinner also became the fifth-highest wicket-taker amongst spinners in the format, and trails Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, who is fourth on the list with 433 wickets.