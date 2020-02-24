New Zealand goes 1-0 up with 100th Test win

It took Blundell and Latham less than two overs to complete the run chase. A disappointing performance from India. They'll have to go regroup and button up the loose ends before the second Test. That would be all from our side. Ciao.

There it is: a five-for for Southee as India folds for 191 with a lead of just eight. New Zealand need nine to win and go 1-0 up in this series. A word on the catch: that was full from Southee and Bumrah, trying to dig it out, edges it to the cordon where substitute fielder Daryl Mitchell plucked a blinder. India could add only 37 today.

GONE! Another one bites the dust: de Grandhomme traps Ishant in front. India leads by six but only has two wickets left in this innings. GONE! Pant perishes, Southee picks his fourth.

IND 169/7 after 75 Overs: GONE! Ashwin is trapped in front by Southee. The end is nigh for India. Southee now has three to go with Boult's four. New Zealand's new ball pair doing all the damage this morning. Ishant Sharma's the new man at the crease.

IND 153/6 after 70 Overs: GONE! Rahane departs. Boult — bowling from round the wicket —has India's vice-captain caught behind with one shaping in and moving away, just a little, after pitching. Rishabh Pant the new man in. GONE! More misery for India: Southee, this time, cleans up Vihari with one that shapes back in. New Zealand four wickets away from victory! R Ashwin has joined Pant.

Can Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari dig in on day four? It will require a disciplined and committed effort from the batsmen. India trails by 39 runs. New Zealand needs six wickets to beat India and go 1-0 up in the series.

India was 144 for four with a fighting Ajinkya Rahane (25 batting), who essayed a couple of scorching cuts but was struck on the helmet by a Tim Southee lifter, battling with a determined Hanuma Vihari (15 batting). In the morning, India let the initiative slip, unable to blow away the tail; from 225 for seven, New Zealand recovered to 348 all out, a sizable lead of 183. This was the critical phase of the match when Colin de Grandhome, Kyle Jamieson and Boult took the game away from India.. Here's S Dinakar describing the third day's play.

TOSS UPDATE: New Zealand has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Meanwhile, it has started to drizzle in Wellington.

A heavy drizzle and the pitch is finally under covers.#NzvIND pic.twitter.com/1FR5f57m5J — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2020

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Taylor on his 100th cap: "Had a great cap presentation. Good friend and mentor Ian Smith said a few words. Will need some help drinking the 100 wines I received for each Test. Keeps the tradition from Fleming, Vettori and Brendon going (where they received the wines too)."

There is grass on this Basin Reserve surface and the New Zealand pacemen will be relentless in their quest for scalps. A windy morning with overcast conditions in New Zealand at the moment. What do you make of the pitch?

STAT ALERT: Virat Kohli is 11 runs short of overtaking former skipper Sourav Ganguly to become the fifth highest run scorer for India in the longest format.

Kyle Jamieson is likely to make his Test debut, bowling alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee after left-arm seamer Neil Wagner withdrew from the team on Wednesday.

The Indian skipper is gung-ho about his pace pack where Ishant Sharma appears to have put fitness troubles behind. The Indian captain said, “He looked pretty similar to how he was bowling before the ankle injury and was hitting good areas. Really good to see him bowling with pace. He has the experience too.”

Form guide

(last five completed matches)

India WWWWW

New Zealand LLLDW

There is a covering of grass on the pitch for the forthcoming first Test and the two teams should be close to being bowled out in their first innings by day two.

It’s in the second innings as the surface eases out that the real game begins. There is less deviation off the track for the seamers, the pitch becomes slower and runs flow off the blade.

Then it boils down to strategy and the execution of plans. The strong wind, who bowls with and against it, could be critical to the outcome.

This said, the surface for the India-New Zealand game, a part of the World Test Championship, could be different in character. Full preview here| Ind vs NZ

The teams: India (from): Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithivi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, Mohhamed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Navdeep Saini, Shubhman Gill. New Zealand (from): Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Tony Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, B.J. Watling (keeper), Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell. Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Aleem Dar, TV Umpire: Michael Gough; Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle. The match begins at 4.00 am IST. It will be telecast live on Star Sports.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.