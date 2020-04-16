Will PCB approach ICC over verdict on India series?

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to split points between India and Pakistan women’s cricket team -- after the two teams failed to play a bilateral series as part of ICC Women’s Championships -- there were speculations that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could take up the matter with the cricket’s governing body.

PCB chief, Ehsan Mani, on Thursday said that the top management is discussing the issue and a decision could be taken later. “We are of course disappointed with the decision, but our team (comprising the CEO, legal department, and other heads) is reviewing the matter. Once that’s done, we will be able to comment,” Mani told Sportstar.

READ| Absence of series against India results in PCB losing $90 million

On Wednesday, the ICC’s technical committee decided the teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women’s Championship, which did not take place during the competition window.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ICC stated: “India and Pakistan share points after their series could not be played; points also split for the South Africa v Australia and Sri Lanka v New Zealand series cancelled due to COVID-19.”

With respect to the India vs Pakistan series, the ICC technical committee stated that it could not be played because of a Force Majeure event after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, between July and November 2019, but despite best efforts from both the boards, it couldn't take place.

READ| Pakistan cricket doesn't need India to survive, says PCB chief Mani

In 2016, the India’s women’s team forfeited points and had to feature in the World Cup qualifiers in a bid to make it to the tournament in 2017. This time, England, Australia and South Africa had already qualified for the tournament, while New Zealand, being the host nation, got a direct entry. India became the fifth nation to qualify. The remaining three teams will be decided based on the qualifiers, scheduled later this year.