India vs South Africa: Leading run-scorers, batting stats for IND vs SA in South Africa across formats

India will begin its eighth Test tour to South Africa with the Boxing Day Test in Johannesburg on December 26. The Men in Blue will also feature in three ODIs after the Test series.

Here’s a look at the batting stats of Indian batters against South Africa across formats in South Africa:

Tests

Most runs in Tests for IND vs SA in South Africa

Sachin Tendulkar - 1161 runs in 28 innings

Rahul Dravid - 624 runs in 22 innings

VVS Laxman - 566 runs in 18 innings

Best Test average for IND vs SA in South Africa (min. 10 innings)

Virat Kohli - 55.80 (558 runs in 10 innings)

Sachin Tendulkar - 46.44 (1161 runs in 28 innings)

VVS Laxman - 40.42 (566 runs in 18 innings)

Most Test centuries for IND vs SA in South Africa

5 - Sachin Tendulkar

2 - Virat Kohli

1 - Pravin Amre, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Jaffer, Kapil Dev, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virender Sehwag

Highest individual Test score for IND vs SA in South Africa

Sachin Tendulkar - 169

Virat Kohli - 153

Cheteshwar Pujara - 153

ODIs

Most runs in ODIs for IND vs SA in South Africa

Virat Kohli - 782 runs in 13 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 553 runs in 22 innings

Rahul Dravid - 512 runs in 11 innings

Best ODI average for IND vs SA in South Africa (min. 10 innings)

Virat Kohli - 86.88 (782 runs in 13 innings)

Rahul Dravid - 51.20 (512 runs in 11 innings)

Mohammad Azharuddin - 41.72 (459 runs in 12 innings)

Most ODI centuries for IND vs SA in South Africa

3 - Virat Kohli

1 - Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, WV Raman, Sachin Tendulkar

Highest individual ODI score for IND vs SA in South Africa

Virat Kohli - 160*

Sourav Ganguly - 127

Rohit Sharma - 115

T20Is

Most runs in T20Is for IND vs SA in South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan - 143 runs in 3 innings

MS Dhoni - 135 runs in 6 innings

Rohit Sharma - 135 runs in 5 innings

Highest individual T20I score for IND vs SA in South Africa

Manish Pandey - 79*

Shikhar Dhawan - 72

Rohit Sharma - 53