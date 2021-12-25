Cricket Cricket India vs South Africa: Leading wicket-takers, bowling stats for IND vs SA in South Africa across formats India vs South Africa: Here's the complete list of bowlers with most wickets, best average and bowling figures across formats for India against South Africa in South Africa. Team Sportstar 25 December, 2021 11:05 IST FILE PHOTO: Ace leg-spinner Anil Kumble leads the bowling charts in Tests for India versus South Africa in South Africa. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 25 December, 2021 11:05 IST India will begin its eighth Test tour to South Africa with the Boxing Day Test in Johannesburg on December 26. The Men in Blue will also feature in three ODIs after the Test series.Here’s a look at the bowling stats of Indian bowlers against South Africa across formats in South Africa.TestsMost wickets in Tests for IND vs SA in South AfricaAnil Kumble - 45 wickets in 24 innings Javagal Srinath - 43 wickets in 16 inningsZaheer Khan - 30 wickets in 15 inningsBest Test average for IND vs SA in South Africa (min. 10 wickets)Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 20.30 (10 wickets in 4 innings)Mohammed Shami - 24.71 (21 wickets in 10 innings)Venkatesh Prasad - 25.00 (17 wickets in 6 innings)READ: India vs South Africa: Leading run-scorers, batting stats for IND vs SA in South Africa across formatsMost Test fifers in an innings in IND vs SA in South Africa3 - Javagal Srinath2 - Venkatesh Prasad, S Sreesanth1 - Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble, Mohammed Shami Best bowling figures in an innings in Tests for IND vs SA in South AfricaHarbhajan Singh - 7/120Anil Kumble - 6/53Javagal Srinath - 6/76ODIsMost wickets in ODIs for IND vs SA in South AfricaKuldeep Yadav - 17 wickets in 6 inningsYuzvendra Chahal - 16 wickets in 6 inningsZaheer Khan - 15 wickets in 9 inningsBest ODI average for IND vs SA in South Africa (min. 10 wickets)Kuldeep Yadav - 13.88 (17 wickets in 6 innings)Yuzvendra Chahal - 16.37 (16 wickets in 6 innings)Munaf Patel - 18.84 (13 wickets in 6 innings)READ: India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: Test, ODI Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, SquadsMost ODI four-wicket hauls in IND vs SA in South Africa2 - Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav1 - Munaf Patel, Ishant Sharma, Shardul ThakurBest bowling figures in ODIs for IND vs SA in South AfricaYuzvendra Chahal - 5/22Kuldeep Yadav - 4/23Munaf Patel - 4/29T20IsMost wickets in T20Is for IND vs SA in South AfricaBhuvneshwar Kumar - 7 wickets in 3 inningsRP Singh - 4 wickets in 1 inningHarbhajan Singh - 3 wickets in 2 inningsREAD: IND vs SA, 1st Test: India's Boxing Day Test recordBest bowling figures in T20Is for IND vs SA in South AfricaBhuvneshwar Kumar - 5/24RP Singh - 4/13Ajit Agarkar - 2/10 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :