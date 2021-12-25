India vs South Africa: Leading wicket-takers, bowling stats for IND vs SA in South Africa across formats

India will begin its eighth Test tour to South Africa with the Boxing Day Test in Johannesburg on December 26. The Men in Blue will also feature in three ODIs after the Test series.

Here’s a look at the bowling stats of Indian bowlers against South Africa across formats in South Africa.

Tests

Most wickets in Tests for IND vs SA in South Africa

Anil Kumble - 45 wickets in 24 innings

Javagal Srinath - 43 wickets in 16 innings

Zaheer Khan - 30 wickets in 15 innings

Best Test average for IND vs SA in South Africa (min. 10 wickets)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 20.30 (10 wickets in 4 innings)

Mohammed Shami - 24.71 (21 wickets in 10 innings)

Venkatesh Prasad - 25.00 (17 wickets in 6 innings)

Most Test fifers in an innings in IND vs SA in South Africa

3 - Javagal Srinath

2 - Venkatesh Prasad, S Sreesanth

1 - Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble, Mohammed Shami

Best bowling figures in an innings in Tests for IND vs SA in South Africa

Harbhajan Singh - 7/120

Anil Kumble - 6/53

Javagal Srinath - 6/76

ODIs

Most wickets in ODIs for IND vs SA in South Africa

Kuldeep Yadav - 17 wickets in 6 innings

Yuzvendra Chahal - 16 wickets in 6 innings

Zaheer Khan - 15 wickets in 9 innings

Best ODI average for IND vs SA in South Africa (min. 10 wickets)

Kuldeep Yadav - 13.88 (17 wickets in 6 innings)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 16.37 (16 wickets in 6 innings)

Munaf Patel - 18.84 (13 wickets in 6 innings)

Most ODI four-wicket hauls in IND vs SA in South Africa

2 - Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

1 - Munaf Patel, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur

Best bowling figures in ODIs for IND vs SA in South Africa

Yuzvendra Chahal - 5/22

Kuldeep Yadav - 4/23

Munaf Patel - 4/29

T20Is

Most wickets in T20Is for IND vs SA in South Africa

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 7 wickets in 3 innings

RP Singh - 4 wickets in 1 inning

Harbhajan Singh - 3 wickets in 2 innings

Best bowling figures in T20Is for IND vs SA in South Africa

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5/24

RP Singh - 4/13

Ajit Agarkar - 2/10