IND vs SA Dream11 prediction, 1st T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match

India faces South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa today:

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (vc) Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Yashavi Jaiswal, Rinku SIngh, Suryakumar Yadav (c) All-rounders: Aiden Markram Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger Team composition: IND 6-5 SA | Credits left:811

IND vs SA squads

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav