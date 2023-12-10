MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction, 1st T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match

IND vs SA Prediction, 1st T20I: Get all the Dream Eleven fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the first T20I match between India and South Africa.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 16:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suryakumar Yadav will be in focus during the first T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday.
Suryakumar Yadav will be in focus during the first T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav will be in focus during the first T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India faces South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa today:

ALSO READ
IND vs SA, 1st T20I: A test of depth as India, South Africa kick off World Cup journey

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (vc)
Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Yashavi Jaiswal, Rinku SIngh, Suryakumar Yadav (c)
All-rounders: Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger
Team composition: IND 6-5 SA | Credits left:811

IND vs SA squads

South Africa  Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA Dream11 prediction, 1st T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, 1st T20I: A test of depth as India, South Africa kick off World Cup journey
    AFP
  3. IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Next Gen: Raksha Kandasamy, smashing her way to the top
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Bayern’s Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs SA Dream11 prediction, 1st T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Renegades vs Scorchers BBL match abandoned due to unsafe pitch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wahab Riaz does U-turn on Haris Rauf, defends NOC given for Big Bash League
    PTI
  4. West Indies squad for England T20Is: Andre Russell returns to team after two years
    Reuters
  5. Forde, Carty power Windies to ODI series victory over England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA Dream11 prediction, 1st T20I: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, 1st T20I: A test of depth as India, South Africa kick off World Cup journey
    AFP
  3. IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Next Gen: Raksha Kandasamy, smashing her way to the top
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Bayern’s Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment