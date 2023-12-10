MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 1st T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the first T20 international between South Africa and India

SA vs IND: Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the the first T20I between South Africa and India on Sunday.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 06:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav captain of India prior to the game five of the T20 International series between India and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Bangalore, India.
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav captain of India prior to the game five of the T20 International series between India and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Bangalore, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav captain of India prior to the game five of the T20 International series between India and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Bangalore, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s tour of South Africa kicks off with the T20I series starting on December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban with Suryakumar Yadav continuing to lead the side after a 4-1 series win over Australia.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the the first T20I between South Africa and India on Sunday:

When and where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The first T20I between South Africa and India will take place on December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time does the first T20I between India and South Africa begin?

The first T20I between South Africa and India in Durban will begin at 7-30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

SQUADS
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

