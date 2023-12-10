SA vs IND, 1st T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the first T20 international between South Africa and India

India’s tour of South Africa kicks off with the T20I series starting on December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban with Suryakumar Yadav continuing to lead the side after a 4-1 series win over Australia.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the the first T20I between South Africa and India on Sunday:

When and where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The first T20I between South Africa and India will take place on December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time does the first T20I between India and South Africa begin?

The first T20I between South Africa and India in Durban will begin at 7-30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.