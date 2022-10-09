Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Ranchi. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Toss: South Africa wins toss, opts to bat first

Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan are out there in the middle and it will be Mohammed Siraj who will start proceedings with the new ball.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

There is plenty to play for from India’s point of view and Sanju Samson looked absolutely stunning in the first ODI, almost winning the match for India.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India will aim to level the series while South Africa will aim for a repeat show with David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen butchering the Indian attack in Lucknow.

Preview

With series on the line, India looks to bounce back against confident South Africa.

The covers came on at the JSCA Stadium on Saturday afternoon, some time after South Africa finished its training session. The drizzle thankfully didn’t last long.

Though some dark clouds lingered on for a while, the day became bright and sunny later on. Both India and South Africa must be hoping the weather stays like that on Sunday as well.

After the rains claimed 20 overs from the first One-Day International at Lucknow on Thursday, the two teams must be wanting to play a full match. The forecast doesn’t rule out rain completely, though, but things do not look as bleak as they did on the eve of the first of the three-game series.

Live Streaming Info

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the second ODI between India and South Africa.

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI on TV?

The Star Sports Network will live telecast the second ODI between India and South Africa.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa second ODI match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

At what time will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI begin?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST.

At what time will the toss for the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?

The toss for the second ODI between India and South Africa will be at 1:00 PM IST.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks.