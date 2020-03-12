India vs South Africa, 1st ODI LIVE: Host looks to snap losing streak

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first One Day International (ODI) between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Match Preview

Following a harsh reality-check in New Zealand, Virat Kohli and his men are back in familiar environment. Backed by vociferous crowds, favourable conditions and pitches, the recently-battered team will look to redeem itself against an in-form South Africa in the three-match ODI series beginning here on Thursday.

Looking to break the five-match losing streak — all three ODIs and both Tests — to New Zealand, India could well turn to its time-tested “spin-to-win” mantra. But that alone is not going to do the trick.

The batsmen need to fire to restore confidence in the dressing room. Indeed, three ODIs in a week will test India’s top-order in the continued absence of an injured Rohit Sharma.

The Law of Averages seem to have finally caught up with Kohli. Returning from injury, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to take time to get back to the groove. Click here to read the full preview.

An impetuous and inexperienced Prithvi Shaw is still a 'work-in-progress'.

The rays of hope come from K. L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, who look increasingly hungry to cement their spots in the playing XI.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, K. L.Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Jaaneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks and Lungi Ngidi.

Where to watch: You can follow the live telecast on the Star Sports Network or watch the live streaming on Hotstar. Alternatively, you can follow the match on our blog.