Cricket Cricket India vs South Africa, T20 head-to-head records: Highest run scorers, wicket takers India and South Africa have played 15 T20 matches against each other. Out of the 15, India has won nine, whereas South Africa has clinched victory six times. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 10:09 IST Indian T20 captain KL Rahul (left) and South Africa T20 captain Temba Bavuma (right) Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 10:09 IST India will play five T20 Internationals against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Barabati Stadium, Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium respectively. Overall Head-to-Head recordIndia and South Africa have played 15 T20 matches against each other. Out of the 15, India has won nine, whereas South Africa has clinched victory six times.Top run-scorersRohit Sharma of India leads the list of highest run-getters with 362 runs in 13 matches. Below are the top five run-scorers of both teams in their T20 history. RankPlayerMatchesRuns ScoredNOHSAverage100s50s1Rohit Sharma 13362110632.90 122Suresh Raina12339110133.90103JP Duminy10295568*59.00034Virat Kohli 10254272*36.28025Shikhar Dhawan7233072*33.2801Highest scorers in a single matchRohit Sharma leads the table in this category also. His score of 106 at Dharamsala on October 2, 2015, is the highest any batter has achieved in a match between both the teams in T20s. Let us take a look at the top five highest scorers of both the teams in T20s.RankPlayerScoreBalls faced4s6sStrike rateGroundDate1Rohit Sharma10666125160.60DharamsalaOctober 2, 20152Suresh Raina1016095168.33Gros IsletMay 2, 20103Manish Pandey79*4863164.58CenturionFeb 21, 20184Quinton de Kock79*5265151.92M.Chinnaswamy StadiumSeptember 22, 20195Colin Ingram785083156.00JohannesburgMarch 30, 2012Highest wicket-takersRavichandran Ashwin of India leads the list with 10 wickets in six matches with a bowling figure of 3/22. Here's a look at the top five wicket takes between the two teams in T20s.RankPlayerWicketsMatchesRuns ConcededBBIEconomy RateMaidens1Ravichandran Ashwin1061653/226.8702Bhuvaneshwar Kumar 861535/247.2803Carl Junior Dala 731103/359.1614Zaheer Khan63633/225.7205Chris Morris651862/1610.141South Africa's T20 record in IndiaSouth Africa has played two T20 series in India. The first one took place in October, 2015. South Africa clinched the series 2-0 after beating India in both the matches in Dharamsala and Cuttack respectively. The third one, which was scheduled to happen in Kolkata was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The second T20 series took place in September, 2018. This series ended in a 1-1 draw. The first T20 was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the second T20 in Mohali, India clinched a seven-wicket win against South Africa. In the third and final ODI in Bengaluru, South Africa beat the host by nine wickets to level the series.