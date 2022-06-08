India vs South Africa, T20 head-to-head records: Highest run scorers, wicket takers

India will play five T20 Internationals against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Barabati Stadium, Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium respectively.

Overall Head-to-Head record

India and South Africa have played 15 T20 matches against each other. Out of the 15, India has won nine, whereas South Africa has clinched victory six times.

Top run-scorers

Rohit Sharma of India leads the list of highest run-getters with 362 runs in 13 matches. Below are the top five run-scorers of both teams in their T20 history.

Rank Player Matches Runs Scored NO HS Average 100s 50s 1 Rohit Sharma 13 362 1 106 32.90 1 2 2 Suresh Raina 12 339 1 101 33.90 1 0 3 JP Duminy 10 295 5 68* 59.00 0 3 4 Virat Kohli 10 254 2 72* 36.28 0 2 5 Shikhar Dhawan 7 233 0 72* 33.28 0 1

Highest scorers in a single match

Rohit Sharma leads the table in this category also. His score of 106 at Dharamsala on October 2, 2015, is the highest any batter has achieved in a match between both the teams in T20s. Let us take a look at the top five highest scorers of both the teams in T20s.

Rank Player Score Balls faced 4s 6s Strike rate Ground Date 1 Rohit Sharma 106 66 12 5 160.60 Dharamsala October 2, 2015 2 Suresh Raina 101 60 9 5 168.33 Gros Islet May 2, 2010 3 Manish Pandey 79* 48 6 3 164.58 Centurion Feb 21, 2018 4 Quinton de Kock 79* 52 6 5 151.92 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium September 22, 2019 5 Colin Ingram 78 50 8 3 156.00 Johannesburg March 30, 2012

Highest wicket-takers

Ravichandran Ashwin of India leads the list with 10 wickets in six matches with a bowling figure of 3/22. Here's a look at the top five wicket takes between the two teams in T20s.

Rank Player Wickets Matches Runs Conceded BBI Economy Rate Maidens 1 Ravichandran Ashwin 10 6 165 3/22 6.87 0 2 Bhuvaneshwar Kumar 8 6 153 5/24 7.28 0 3 Carl Junior Dala 7 3 110 3/35 9.16 1 4 Zaheer Khan 6 3 63 3/22 5.72 0 5 Chris Morris 6 5 186 2/16 10.14 1

South Africa's T20 record in India

South Africa has played two T20 series in India. The first one took place in October, 2015. South Africa clinched the series 2-0 after beating India in both the matches in Dharamsala and Cuttack respectively. The third one, which was scheduled to happen in Kolkata was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The second T20 series took place in September, 2018. This series ended in a 1-1 draw. The first T20 was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the second T20 in Mohali, India clinched a seven-wicket win against South Africa. In the third and final ODI in Bengaluru, South Africa beat the host by nine wickets to level the series.