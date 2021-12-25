India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: Test, ODI Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Squads

Team India will begin its challenge to conquer its final frontier outside the sub-continent as it faces South Africa in a three-match Test series that commences at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Boxing Day.

The series will mark India's third series in the second World Test Championship cycle, after it finished runner-up in the inaugural cycle in June 2021.

Meanwhile, the Proteas will open its campaign WTC second cycle campaign and will aim to keep its prolific record over the Indians intact.

READ: India’s tour of SA: In quest of conquering the last citadel

The three-match Test series will be followed by as many ODIs with the Omicron COVID-19 variant sweeping away a four-T20I series.

Here are all the details you need to know before the clash between Kohli’s India and Dean Elgar’s South Africa.

READ: IND vs SA: KL Rahul ready for unique Test challenges in South Africa

When and where will the Test matches be played?

26–30 December 2021 : 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion - 01: 30 PM IST

: 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion - 01: 30 PM IST 3–7 January 2022 : 2nd Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - 01: 30 PM IST

: 2nd Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - 01: 30 PM IST 11–15 January 2022: 3rd Test at Newlands Cricket Ground, Durban - 01: 30 PM IST

When and where will the ODI matches be played?

19 January 2022: 1st ODI at Boland Park, Paarl - 02:00PM

1st ODI at Boland Park, Paarl - 02:00PM 21 January 2022: 2nd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl - 02:00PM

2nd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl - 02:00PM 23 January 2022: 3rd ODI at Newlands Cricket Ground - 02:00PM

Squads for the series

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman , Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

ALSO READ: India tour of South Africa 2021-22: Top five IND vs SA Tests in South Africa

What's at stake

The no.1 ranked Indian Test side will be taking on the sixth-ranked South Africa side in a tussle for a maximum of 36 points - each Test win awarding 12 points, six for a tie and four for a draw.

Besides the championship points at stake, India will be vying for the Freedom Trophy that was established for the first time in 2015 in honour of M.K. Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

The upcoming series marks the fourth edition of the Freedom Trophy since 2015. Virat Kohli’s Indian side both the editions held at home in 2015 and 2019 while losing out to South Africa in 2018.

India is also aiming for its first Test series win in South Africa after seven failed attempts. It has only managed to notch up three wins in South Africa - once each in 2006/07, 2010/11 and 2017/18.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa: Leading run-scorers, batting stats for IND vs SA in South Africa across formats

Will spectators be allowed for the Test series?

Cricket South Africa (CSA) in joint agreement with the BCCI said that the entire tour will be played behind closed doors after a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Where to watch the India vs South Africa Test series live?

The India vs England Test series will be shown in the Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar.