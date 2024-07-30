SL vs IND 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads

India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, looking to sweep the series 3-0.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has taken an unassailable 2-0.

SL vs IND 3rd T20I Match Details:

When will SL vs IND 3rd T20I match take place?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will take place on Tuesday, July 30.

When will SL vs IND 3rd T20I match start?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs IND 3rd T20I match?

The toss for the 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will SL vs IND 3rd T20I match take place?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

How to watch SL vs IND 3rd T20I match live on TV in India?

The 3rdT20I match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.

SQUADS

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe