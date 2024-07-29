MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Telangana CM responds ‘positively’ to HCA’s request to construct international standard stadium

“The letter addressed by our HCA President A. Jagan Mohan Rao, also requested the Government to allot 100 to 120 acres of land for a new stadium in the surroundings of Hyderabad,” the HCA official said.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 21:42 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy having a look at the representation given by the Hyderabad Cricket Association officials in Hyderabad on Monday.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy having a look at the representation given by the Hyderabad Cricket Association officials in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy having a look at the representation given by the Hyderabad Cricket Association officials in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad Cricket Association treasurer C.J. Srinivas informed that the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has responded positively to the Association’s request to allot 25 acres of land in each district to construct full-fledged, international standard stadia.

“We have submitted a representation requesting the chief minister and explained to him the plans the HCA has to take cricket to the interiors of the state,” Srinivas said.

Also read | UltraTech Cement acquiring India Cements will not affect running of Chennai Super Kings

“The letter addressed by our HCA President A. Jagan Mohan Rao, also requested the Government to allot 100 to 120 acres of land for a new stadium in the surroundings of Hyderabad,” the HCA official said.

“As the current Uppal Stadium has a seating capacity of 37,000, fans are facing problems when international and IPL matches are being played. The parking lot is only for 500 vehicles, causing severe traffic problems,” Srinivas explained. 

“Since, we are also having difficulty in conducting all the HCA matches and are forced to hire cricket grounds for the BCCI domestic tournaments and also the HCA League matches, we requested a site for another stadium in Hyderabad,” he said.

“The Chief Minister responded positively and suggested that 25 acres of land will be given in each district along with Hyderabad and adjoining districts for new cricket stadia,” the HCA official said.

HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao thanked the Chief Minister for his “very positive response”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hyderabad Cricket Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Telangana CM responds ‘positively’ to HCA’s request to construct international standard stadium
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates July 29: Indian men’s team in Archery QF; India draws with Argentina in Hockey; Djokovic beats Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 3 Live: China on top with five golds, South Korea second; India slips to 23rd position
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Mentor’ Shikhar Dhawan has shown me the path to live life positively, to be one step ahead in life: Shivam Singh
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s archery team loses 2-6 to Turkiye in quarterfinals
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Telangana CM responds ‘positively’ to HCA’s request to construct international standard stadium
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. ‘Mentor’ Shikhar Dhawan has shown me the path to live life positively, to be one step ahead in life: Shivam Singh
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. UltraTech Cement acquiring India Cements will not affect running of Chennai Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. SL vs IND: Sri Lanka aims to salvage pride; India looks to flex squad strength in third T20I
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Rahul Dravid defends US leg of T20 World Cup 2024, says 10.30am starts were fine
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Telangana CM responds ‘positively’ to HCA’s request to construct international standard stadium
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates July 29: Indian men’s team in Archery QF; India draws with Argentina in Hockey; Djokovic beats Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 3 Live: China on top with five golds, South Korea second; India slips to 23rd position
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Mentor’ Shikhar Dhawan has shown me the path to live life positively, to be one step ahead in life: Shivam Singh
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s archery team loses 2-6 to Turkiye in quarterfinals
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment