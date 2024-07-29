Dindigul Dragons opener Shivam Singh is having a riot in the ongoing season of the Tamil Nadu Premier league (TNPL). With 296 runs at an average of 49.33 from seven matches, he tops the Orange Cap leaderboard heading into the playoffs.

Every T20 team now has an uber-explosive opener who’s a relentless boundary-hitter in the Powerplay. Shivam is for Dragons’.

He’s had remarkable scores of 78, 106 n.o., and 70 so far in only his second TNPL season. Each of these innings has revealed a bit about his capability. If his six-hitting off the pacers was a highlight in the 78-run knock (51b, 6x4, 5x6), the feature of his century (106 n.o., 57b, 6x4, 10x6) was him taking down the spinners. While it was apparent that he can go ballistic on the shorter balls against the pacers in the former, seven off his ten sixes - three consecutive sixes in one over - came off the spinners in the latter.

In the 70-run knock (59b, 4x4, 5x6), he had to be slightly self-restrained since he kept losing partners at the other end.

His recent form may be attributed to his emboldened mindset from his two-season stint with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Though he didn’t get to play in the 2023 IPL season, he played one match in the latest IPL season.

“Whenever you come from a tournament like IPL, you see yourself filled with so much of confidence. Technique and all is within you, but mindset is the thing - you kind of aim up. You have a strong mindset to approach the game. You learn to have a champion mindset,” he said.

Speaking further on how IPL upgrades a domestic player, he said: “You face international players. The standard is a bit different. Like, you’ll be facing some more pace there. You play bowlers like (Kagiso) Rabada and all. They are a bit quicker, so that is something that you add to your batting - how to negotiate pace and all.

“When it’s your first time (facing such bowlers), even in the nets, there is a bit of tentativeness. But when you play a few balls, it’s fine. Your skill takes over then.”

He especially credits PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan. “You learn a lot from a tournament like IPL. You share such an experience with the legends. And I especially have a person who’s my mentor. He’s like my elder brother. Shikhar Dhawan.

“I keep learning a lot from him, both personally and professionally. It (his improvement) is all because of him. We discuss a lot. We don’t discuss cricket that much, but we do discuss life a lot - my thought processes, my way of living life and all. He’s the one who’s shown me the path to live life positively, to be one step ahead in life.”

Referring to former India player Sanjay Bangar, who’s the Head of Cricket Development at PBKS, as “hard-working,” he said: “He’s worked a lot on me. There were a few technical things I’ve learnt from him that have helped me.”

On having R. Ashwin as his captain at Dindigul Dragons, he said: “Having someone like Ash is a blessing in itself. You get to know minor details of the game.”

He said mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is the most challenging bowler he’s faced and that he’s getting used to his bowling, now that they are teammates at Dindigul Dragons.

His bio on the PBKS official website mentions he’s known for ‘Shivscoop,’ a shot he played quite a bit in the last TNPL season. He hasn’t played it yet this season. Perhaps, he’s saving it for the playoffs!