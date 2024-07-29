It was expected for India to win the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, considering the chasm in quality between the two teams and the winning momentum brought in by the away side.

But, the ease with which India outplayed the home team in the first two games and clinched the series would have surprised even the newly installed Indian coach unit led by Gautam Gambhir.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka will aim to salvage some pride in the third T20I at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, while India will be looking to flex its squad strength.

Sri Lanka will hope for a better performance from its middle order, which has abjectly surrendered all the momentum gained by its top three in both games.

Opener Pathum Nissanka has been punchy with the bat, and along with Kusal Mendis, has provided Sri Lanka with spirited starts. One-down batter Kusal Perera followed suit in the second T20I with a stroke-filled fifty.

But in both matches, the Indian bowling unit has scythed through the rest of the Lankan batting order, resulting in the home team settling for mediocre scores.

Skipper Charith Asalanka has failed on both occasions, while the experienced Dasun Shanaka is yet to score a run in the series.

Meanwhile, the Indian batting has chugged along with urgency. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has led by example, scoring a team-high 84 runs at a fiery strike rate of 221.05 in the series so far.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has led by example, scoring a team-high 84 runs at a fiery strike rate of 221.05 in the series so far. | Photo Credit: AP

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken down the Lankan opening bowlers with a range of attacking shots. Shubman Gill looked silky in the first game before missing the next one due to a sore neck.

On the bowling front, the Indian spinners have called the shots. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi have out-bowled their Sri Lankan counterparts, while part-time spinner Riyan Parag has offered the requisite backing.

With the series already in the bag, India will look to offer game time to Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Khaleel Ahmed, who have been warming the bench.

Also likely in the fray could be Sanju Samson, who replaced the injured Gill in the second match, only to be bowled first ball by Maheesh Theekshana.

With the Sri Lankan men’s team not scheduled to play another game here in Pallekele this year after Tuesday, the passionate cricket fans of Kandy will be hoping for a better exhibition from their side in the third T20I.