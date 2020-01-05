Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score, 1st T20I in Guwahati: Kohli and Co. bolstered by Bumrah's return Follow live score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The match marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 January, 2020 17:37 IST India's Jasprit Bumrah (bottom) and Shikhar Dhawan (top) stretch during a training session ahead of the first T20 international cricket match of a three-match series between India and Sri Lanka. - AFP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 January, 2020 17:37 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara on Sunday.With 10 months to go for the ICC World T20, India and Sri Lanka will be eager for experiments and spot backups as they begin the New Year with the first of the three-match T20I series at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara, here on Sunday.By resting opener Rohit Sharma and speedster Mohammed Shami, India has given others opportunities.Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback is one of the major highlights of the series. The pace ace was out of action for four months due to a back injury. Here is Y.B. Sarangi's preview| Kohli, Malinga to start 2020 with an eye on World T20The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.