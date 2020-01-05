India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score, 1st T20I in Guwahati: Kohli and Co. bolstered by Bumrah's return

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara on Sunday.

With 10 months to go for the ICC World T20, India and Sri Lanka will be eager for experiments and spot backups as they begin the New Year with the first of the three-match T20I series at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara, here on Sunday.

By resting opener Rohit Sharma and speedster Mohammed Shami, India has given others opportunities.

Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback is one of the major highlights of the series. The pace ace was out of action for four months due to a back injury. Here is Y.B. Sarangi's preview| Kohli, Malinga to start 2020 with an eye on World T20

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.