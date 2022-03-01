India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli's 100th Test to have 50 per cent fans in Mohali stadium

When Virat Kohli features in his 100th Test match at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, 50 per cent spectators will be allowed to watch the iconic fixture from the stands.

Earlier, reports suggested that the fixture will be played in empty stands due to COVID-19 protocols, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors. The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the state cricket associations and in the present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match.”

“While we started off the West Indies tour of India behind closed doors, the encouraging dip in COVID-19 cases allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds. Based on the advisories by the state health authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match.” Shah said in a statement.

“I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli’s 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come.”

Confirming the development to Sportstar, Punjab Cricket Association president Rajinder Gupta said, “Keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind, we have finally got the permission to allow a 50 per cent crowd in the stadium. With Punjab going through elections, we will have to keep everything in mind in terms of security and crowd safety.”

This being Kohli’s 100 Test, the PCA also plans to felicitate the batter. “Since the team is inside the bio-bubble, it won’t be possible to physically felicitate him, so we are trying to figure out a way to hand him our token of appreciation. We are coordinating with the concerned authorities and the BCCI on the same,” Gupta said.

Sportstar understands even the BCCI plans to honour Kohli on his historic feat and it is likely that the Board’s office-bearers will be present for the game. “We have invited VIPs, bureaucrats from the state for the Test match and even we have invited BCCI officials,” Gupta said.

Both the teams have already reached Chandigarh.