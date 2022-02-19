Chetan Sharma: You have to ask Hardik Pandya why he is not playing Ranji Trophy

Hardik Pandya has not played any competitive cricket since the T20 World Cup last year. While he skipped the Ranji Trophy this season and was not even part of Baroda's limited overs teams, Hardik is set to feature in the IPL as the captain of Gujarat Titans.

However, the national selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma believes that the panel will only consider the all-rounder once he is fully fit.



"You have to ask Hardik why he is not playing Ranji Trophy. We are only looking at players who are playing and performing in Ranji Trophy..." Sharma said on Saturday, soon after naming the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

"Support a player, don't be after him. You cannot forget Hardik's contribution in a minute. Give him some support," Sharma said, adding: "When we get to hear that Hardik Pandya is 100 per cent fit, we shall definitely consider him immediately..."