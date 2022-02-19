Cricket Cricket Chetan Sharma: You have to ask Hardik Pandya why he is not playing Ranji Trophy While he skipped the Ranji Trophy this year and was not even part of Baroda's limited overs teams, Hardik is set to feature in the IPL as the captain of Gujarat Titans. Team Sportstar Mumbai 19 February, 2022 19:07 IST Gujarat Titans drafted all-rounder Hardik Pandya into the squad ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions and announced that he will lead the side in its maiden season. - PTI Team Sportstar Mumbai 19 February, 2022 19:07 IST Hardik Pandya has not played any competitive cricket since the T20 World Cup last year. While he skipped the Ranji Trophy this season and was not even part of Baroda's limited overs teams, Hardik is set to feature in the IPL as the captain of Gujarat Titans.However, the national selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma believes that the panel will only consider the all-rounder once he is fully fit. READ: Rohit Sharma is the No.1 cricketer of our country: Chetan Sharma READ: Chetan Sharma: Informed Pujara, Rahane, Saha and Ishant that they won't be selected for Sri Lanka Tests READ: Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's new Test captain READ: India squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit named Test captain; Jadeja, Samson return to T20s; Pujara, Rahane dropped "You have to ask Hardik why he is not playing Ranji Trophy. We are only looking at players who are playing and performing in Ranji Trophy..." Sharma said on Saturday, soon after naming the squad for the Sri Lanka series."Support a player, don't be after him. You cannot forget Hardik's contribution in a minute. Give him some support," Sharma said, adding: "When we get to hear that Hardik Pandya is 100 per cent fit, we shall definitely consider him immediately..." Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :