India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Virat Kohli and Co. eye series win, toss at 6:30

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second T20I between India and the West Indies in Trivandrum.

Pitch report Sunil Gavaskar says the pitch won't be as flat as it was in Hyderabad.

PREVIEW | As India takes on the West Indies in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, the focus will be on local boy Sanju Samson, who played his only T20I four years ago. The Men in Blue must have felt good after posting their seventh straight T20 win against the Windies. India captain Virat Kohli made a career-best 94 not out (50b), despite looking out of sorts at the start of his innings. | India vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli, who has made fitness a key part of the Indian team culture, can touch greater heights in that aspect, according to former India trainer Shanker Basu.| Difficult to get a student like Kohli: former India trainer Shanker Basu

Sanju Samson was included in the 15-member squad following an injury to Shikhar Dhawan, and fans in Trivandrum will hope to see their local boy in action on Sunday. | Fans hope to see local boy Samson in action amid rain forecast

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.