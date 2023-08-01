WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Kishan, Gill help India to strong start vs West Indies

In other news

Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to competitive cricket as India captain in its three-match T20I tour to Ireland in mid-August as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad on Monday.

Bumrah, who last featured for the national side in September 2022, has been out of action since due to a back fracture. The 29-year-old’s fitness will be crucial in India’s lead-up to the ODI World Cup, scheduled to begin in October.

Bumrah will be leading India for the first time in a limited-overs series while Ruturaj Gaikwad was named his deputy ahead of his upcoming Asian Games stint as captain. The selectors have opted to rest all of the senior team members with the impending Asia Cup, due to begin a week after the Ireland series.