WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Kishan, Gill help India to strong start vs West Indies

- August 01, 2023 19:25IND 37/0 in 6 overs
Kishan goes on the offensive. Back-to-back boundaries for the left-hander against Mayers. Both straight down the ground. This should push for a bowling change from Shai Hope.
- August 01, 2023 19:20IND 27/0 in 5 overs
On the pad from Seales and Gill guides it past the 30-yard circle for a couple. Seales pulls his length a little back and Gill brings out his short-arm jab. No stopping that one. FOUR!! Steady start from the Indian openers.
- August 01, 2023 19:14IND 15/0 in 3 overs
Dropped.
Wide from Mayers and Kishan flays at it. It is straight at Carty at point. But he fails to hold on to it.
Slightly short from Seales and Gill latches onto it with a pull shot. FOUR!!
- August 01, 2023 19:04IND 9/0 in 1 over
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan open the innings for India. Seales with the ball for West Indies.
Kishan starts with a straight drive which fetches him a couple of runs. Next one is full on the off and Kishan leans into the drive. Through the gap for four. Confident start.
- August 01, 2023 18:47Lineups
- August 01, 2023 18:39TOSS UPDATE!
Shai Hope wins the toss and he has decided to sent the Indian team out to bat. West Indies will be hoping for a reprise of the performance from the last game. The home side is unchanged.
- August 01, 2023 18:37Hardik Pandya continues as captain for India
India makes two changes. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat are in for Umran Malik and Axar Patel.
- August 01, 2023 18:35When and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live in India?
The third ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.
- August 01, 2023 18:32West Indies squad for the T20I series
- August 01, 2023 18:18In other news
Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to competitive cricket as India captain in its three-match T20I tour to Ireland in mid-August as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad on Monday.
Bumrah, who last featured for the national side in September 2022, has been out of action since due to a back fracture. The 29-year-old’s fitness will be crucial in India’s lead-up to the ODI World Cup, scheduled to begin in October.
Bumrah will be leading India for the first time in a limited-overs series while Ruturaj Gaikwad was named his deputy ahead of his upcoming Asian Games stint as captain. The selectors have opted to rest all of the senior team members with the impending Asia Cup, due to begin a week after the Ireland series.READ MORE
- August 01, 2023 18:08Shardul Thakur’s spell which brought India back into the game
- August 01, 2023 18:01WATCH - Jadeja about coaching
- August 01, 2023 17:52Preview
India will be hoping the experiment of trying out Sanju Samson and Surykumar Yadav in the middle-order works when it takes on the West Indies in the ODI series decider on Tuesday.
India, which has not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006, faces a rare series defeat after its move to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired in the second game in Barbados.
As head coach Rahul Dravid pointed after the six-wicket loss on Saturday, India is looking at the bigger picture ahead of next month’s Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup will have another game to see the kind of impact the younger players can make in a must-win match.
