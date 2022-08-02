The third T20I between India and West Indies will start at 9.30pm IST instead of 8:00pm IST, the West Indies Cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida.” the statement read.

The five match T20 series is currently tied 1-1 after West Indies won the second T20 comfortably with the help of Obed McCoy’s career best six wicket mauling.