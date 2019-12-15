Jadeja run out creates controversy after umpire's late referral

It was nothing less than bizarre when the umpire decided to go upstairs after the 'replay' played out on the big screen. The incident happened in the 48th over of the first one-dayer when Ravindra Jadeja tried to sneak a quick single off Keemo Paul.

A direct hit at the bowler's end wasn't enough to convince the on-field umpire Shaun George to go upstairs. However, the replays clearly showed that Jadeja was short of his crease. Did the umpire go upstairs after the replay was shown on the screen?

But few suggest that there were no replays shown when the umpire went upstairs, rather it was Roston Chase who made a gentle appeal after effecting the direct hit.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard also intervened and took up the issue with the umpire, who subsequently signalled the third umpire to check.

Jadeja, in the end, was ruled run out for 21 and Virat Kohli on the sidelines didn't look particularly happy with the ongoing events in the middle.

India ended its innings on 287/8 after put in to bat by the West Indies. However, the question will remain what prompted the umpire to go upstairs so late after the direct hit was effected?