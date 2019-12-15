Cricket Cricket Jadeja run out creates controversy after umpire's late referral Jadeja's run out in the first ODI against the West Indies created controversy when it appeared that the umpire had gone upstairs after the replay was shown on the big screen. Team Sportstar Chennai 15 December, 2019 18:26 IST Roston Chase gets a direct hit to run Ravindra Jadeja out in the first one-dayer in Chennai. - AP Photo Team Sportstar Chennai 15 December, 2019 18:26 IST It was nothing less than bizarre when the umpire decided to go upstairs after the 'replay' played out on the big screen. The incident happened in the 48th over of the first one-dayer when Ravindra Jadeja tried to sneak a quick single off Keemo Paul.A direct hit at the bowler's end wasn't enough to convince the on-field umpire Shaun George to go upstairs. However, the replays clearly showed that Jadeja was short of his crease. Did the umpire go upstairs after the replay was shown on the screen?But few suggest that there were no replays shown when the umpire went upstairs, rather it was Roston Chase who made a gentle appeal after effecting the direct hit.West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard also intervened and took up the issue with the umpire, who subsequently signalled the third umpire to check.Jadeja, in the end, was ruled run out for 21 and Virat Kohli on the sidelines didn't look particularly happy with the ongoing events in the middle.India ended its innings on 287/8 after put in to bat by the West Indies. However, the question will remain what prompted the umpire to go upstairs so late after the direct hit was effected? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.