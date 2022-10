India vs UAE live score, Women’s T20 Asia Cup: IND 19/3 in PowerPlay; Jemimah joins Deepti

TOSS: India wins toss, opts to bat | Smriti Mandhana will lead India with Harmanpreet Kaur being rested.

India Women (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Theertha Satish(w), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal(c), Khushi Sharma, Priyanjali Jain, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Suraksha Kotte

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India Women vs UAE Women match in India?

The India Women vs UAE Women match will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will start at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the live stream of the India Women vs UAE Women match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs UAE Women match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

