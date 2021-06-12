Cricket Cricket MRF Pace Foundation on a fast lane MRF Pace Foundation head coach M. Senthilnathan analyses promising pacers emerging from its ranks. S.Dinakar Chennai 12 June, 2021 19:57 IST Chetan Sakariya has made it to the India squad for Sri Lanka tour. - BCCI/IPL S.Dinakar Chennai 12 June, 2021 19:57 IST These are busy days at the MRF Pace Foundation with several promising pacemen emerging from its ranks.A few have played for India, others have been selected in the National team and some have found a place as net bowlers.MRF Pace Foundation head coach M. Senthilnathan analysed them with Sportstar.Chetan Sakariya: Liked the look of him. Lean and mean. Saw him first in 2017, had the left-armer’s ball shaping away across the right-hander. We worked on his fitness, in bringing the ball into the right-hander and on yorkers and pace variations. Has good control.Prasidh Krishna: Has already played for the country. Tall, high-arm action and extra bounce. Consistently over 140-kmph. A telling yorker-short ball combine.READ: Meet the five new faces in Team India Avesh Khan: Sends down a ‘heavy’ ball. A strong, tall lad with good lift. Can move the ball both ways. Excellent bowler in the slog overs with variations.Sandeep Warrier: Strength is new ball and outswing. Deceptively sharp. Consistent with his line and length over long spells. Has experience.Arshdeep Singh: A tall left-arm bowler with an excellent wide yorker in the end overs. A calm head in stressful situations. Has been working on his slower ball.Arzan Nagwaswalla: Tremendous performance in domestic circuit. A sharp, nippy left-armer with good control. He can bring the ball into the right-hander and can surprise him with pace. Has a compelling yorker. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :