Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been drawn in the same group for the Ranji Trophy’s next edition, set to be played from January 5 to March 14 next year.
The detailed tournament schedule for domestic cricket was shared with all the state associations on Saturday evening by Abey Kuruvilla, the BCCI’s General Manager - Game Development.
The programme, accessed by Sportstar, has explained that the groupings for all the senior tournaments are based on performance in the last season’s respective tournaments.
As a result, Karnataka, the last season’s semifinalist, and Tamil Nadu are placed in Group D along with Punjab, Railways, Goa, Gujarat, Tripura and Chandigarh.
Defending champion Saurashtra and Maharashtra are again drawn in the same group, Group A, while Mumbai will be in a challenging Group B along with Bengal, Andhra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Bihar.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Ranji Trophy
Latest on Sportstar
- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka drawn in same group for Ranji Trophy 2023-24
- Haaland scores but Norway loses to Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifier
- Indonesia Open 2023 Final, LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag takes on Aaron-Wooi in maiden Super 1000 final
- Ashes 2023: Khawaja savours ‘emotional’ hundred as Broad blasts ‘soulless’ pitch
- Intercontinental Cup final India vs Lebanon preview - 14 years apart, Chhetri, Maatouk clash with Blue Tigers seeking revenge
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE