Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka drawn in same group for Ranji Trophy 2023-24

The detailed tournament schedule for domestic cricket was shared with all the state associations on Saturday evening by Abey Kuruvilla, the BCCI’s General Manager - Game Development.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 13:31 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Madhya Pradesh team celebrates with winner’s trophy after defeating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022 cricket tournament final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, KSCA.
Madhya Pradesh team celebrates with winner’s trophy after defeating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022 cricket tournament final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, KSCA. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Madhya Pradesh team celebrates with winner's trophy after defeating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022 cricket tournament final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, KSCA. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been drawn in the same group for the Ranji Trophy’s next edition, set to be played from January 5 to March 14 next year.

The detailed tournament schedule for domestic cricket was shared with all the state associations on Saturday evening by Abey Kuruvilla, the BCCI’s General Manager - Game Development.

ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Format, rules, squads, schedule

The programme, accessed by Sportstar, has explained that the groupings for all the senior tournaments are based on performance in the last season’s respective tournaments.

As a result, Karnataka, the last season’s semifinalist, and Tamil Nadu are placed in Group D along with Punjab, Railways, Goa, Gujarat, Tripura and Chandigarh.

Defending champion Saurashtra and Maharashtra are again drawn in the same group, Group A, while Mumbai will be in a challenging Group B along with Bengal, Andhra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Bihar.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
League stage: October 16 to 27 | Venues: Mohali, Mumbai, Ranchi, Jaipur, Dehradun
Knockouts: October 31 to November 6 | Venue: Mohali
Group A: Mumbai, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Baroda, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram.
Group B: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Services, Assam, Chandigarh, Odisha, Bihar, Sikkim.
Group C: Punjab, Saurashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Railways, Andhra, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh.
Group D: Vidarbha, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Pondicherry.
Group E: Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland.
Vijay Hazare Trophy
League stage: November 23 to December 5 | Venues: Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad.
Knockouts: December 9 to 16 | Venue: Rajkot.
Group A: Saurashtra, Kerala, Mumbai, Railways, Tripura, Pondicherry, Odisha, Sikkim.
Group B: Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Services, Meghalaya, Manipur.
Group C: Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Mizoram.
Group D: Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh.
Group E: Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Baroda, Goa, Nagaland.
Ranji Trophy
Elite League stage: January 5 to February 19, 2024
Plate League stage: January 5 to February 5, 2024
Elite knockout stage: February 23 to March 14, 2024
Plate knockout stage: February 9 to 21, 2024
Elite Group A: Saurashtra, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Haryana, Services, Manipur.
Elite Group B: Bengal, Andhra, Mumbai, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar.
Elite Group C: Karnataka, Punjab, Railways, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat, Tripura, Chandigarh.
Elite Group D: Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Delhi, Odisha, Pondicherry, Jammu & Kashmir.
Plate Group: Nagaland, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh.

