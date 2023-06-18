Tamil Nadu, Karnataka drawn in same group for Ranji Trophy 2023-24

Published : Jun 18, 2023 13:31 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh team celebrates with winner’s trophy after defeating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022 cricket tournament final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, KSCA. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been drawn in the same group for the Ranji Trophy’s next edition, set to be played from January 5 to March 14 next year.

The detailed tournament schedule for domestic cricket was shared with all the state associations on Saturday evening by Abey Kuruvilla, the BCCI’s General Manager - Game Development.

The programme, accessed by Sportstar, has explained that the groupings for all the senior tournaments are based on performance in the last season’s respective tournaments.

As a result, Karnataka, the last season’s semifinalist, and Tamil Nadu are placed in Group D along with Punjab, Railways, Goa, Gujarat, Tripura and Chandigarh.

Defending champion Saurashtra and Maharashtra are again drawn in the same group, Group A, while Mumbai will be in a challenging Group B along with Bengal, Andhra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Bihar.