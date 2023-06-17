Magazine

ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Format, rules, squads, schedule

ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: 10 teams including host Zimbabwe will fight for the last two places in the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 18:53 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: West Indies is placed in the group A of the CWC Qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: West Indies is placed in the group A of the CWC Qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AP

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier is set to take place in Zimbabwe from June 18, Sunday where 10 teams will play for the last two spots in the World Cup later this year.

The 10 teams including host Zimbabwe along with West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, UAE, and USA will play the 34 ODIs tournament. The top two teams will qualify for the marquee event in October-November in India.

Sethi casts fresh doubts over Pakistan’s participation in World Cup in India

Here is all you need to know about the CWC Qualifier:

What is the format?

The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five and will play each other in a round-robin format. The top three teams in each group will then progress to super six stage where they will play teams coming from the other group.

The top teams will qualify for the World Cup in India and also a final for the trophy, but that result won’t affect the qualification of the team.

CWC groups

Group A: Nepal, Netherlands, USA, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Group B: Ireland, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE

World Cup Qualifiers Squad

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

UAE: Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D’Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip,Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

World Cup Qualifiers Schedule

ICC MEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFIER FIXTURES (All matches start at 09h00 local time)
Sunday, 18 June
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 19 June
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club; Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday, 20 June Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club; Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 21 June
Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club; Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 22 June West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 23 June Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club; Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, 24 June Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club; Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, 25 June Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club; Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, 26 June Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club; West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, 27 June Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club; Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 29 June Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club
Friday, 30 June Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, 1 July Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1,  Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 3 July Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, 4 July Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 5 July Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, 6 July Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club; Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 07 July Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 09 July Final, Harare Sports Club

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
