Sourav Ganguly: Domestic cricket will happen only when travelling is safe

The Indian domestic season will start only when it is safe for the players to travel within the country for Ranji Trophy matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.

India's domestic season begins in September, but state associations want clarity on what the calendar looks like. Recently, Rahul Johri, the BCCI chief executive, had indicated that the domestic calendar would see a revamp.

The 2020-21 domestic season would have started with Vijay Hazare in late August followed by Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Last season’s Irani Cup was cancelled due to announcement of Lockdown 1.

Asked about domestic cricket and junior cricket, Ganguly told Sports Tak, “It is necessary, but it will happen only after coronavirus. When it is safe, only then, especially junior cricket.”

Ganguly reasoned that India was a large country and teams needed to travel from one place to another for their matches and hence domestic cricket won’t start till everything is safe.

“We don’t want to expose young players. Our country is so large and our domestic cricket is so robust that everyone has to travel and play. So till the time, it is not safe, it will not happen,” clarified the BCCI boss.