Confusion over Asia Cup cancellation

Has this year’s Asia Cup been cancelled? While there is no official word from the Asian Cricket Council (ACB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief, Sourav Ganguly, told Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika that the tournament has been ‘cancelled’.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ehsan Mani, told Sportstar on Wednesday that they are yet to hear anything from the Asian Cricket Council. PCB has the hosting rights for this year’s tournament.

“We are still waiting for the ACC to come back to us,” Mani, who is currently in England, said.

“They are making inquiries about certain (things). Maybe, Sourav knows something that I don’t know. That’s possible. But we have not heard anything from the ACC, so I can’t comment on that,” the PCB chief said.

Asia Cup 2020: Sri Lanka is keen to host, says Ehsan Mani

The future of this year’s tournament, scheduled to be held in September, looked bleak as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. But in its last meeting, the ACC had stated that it was still in conversation with the member boards.

A couple of weeks ago, Mani had told this publication that they have offered Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to swap the event. As per the original ACC policy, the official hosting rights for this year’s tournament are with the PCB, but with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send its players to Pakistan, there was a possibility that the tournament could have been played at a neutral venue.

There was a possibility of moving the tournament to the United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup will go ahead in either Sri Lanka or UAE, says PCB CEO

“We discussed it at the last ACC meeting and I spoke to Sri Lanka because we were uncertain about the situation in the UAE and Sri Lanka conveyed that the situation is much better there. So, we have asked for more details from Sri Lanka,” Mani had said then.

While he had clarified that it was still not ‘100 per cent confirmed’ that the island nation would host the tournament, Mani had indicated that the tournament could be held in Sri Lanka. However, with Ganguly's statement, the future of the tournament indeed looks bleak now.

Despite repeated attempts, ACC chief, Nazmul Hasan Papon, wasn’t available for a comment.